Woman (40s) killed in Co Kilkenny road traffic collision

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny.

A collision occurred between a car and a van around 7.30am on Sunday morning, gardaí said, on the N10 at Templemartin, between the Hebron Road and the M9 motorway.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was the driver of the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger in the car, in her 50s, was transferred to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination of the area, conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 at Templemartin between the Hebron Road Roundabout and the M9 Motorway between 7am and 7:45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.