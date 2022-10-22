Man charged following €137,000 drugs haul in Tallaght

Tom Tuite

A man charged over a seizure of about €137,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Tallaght has been released on bail.

During a search on Friday, gardaí seized suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and cocaine estimated to be worth €1,001.

Colm Sheehy (41), of Tymon Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin, was arrested and charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is accused of unlawful possession of the drugs and having them for sale or supply at his home address.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Nicky Cleere said Mr Sheehy “made no reply” to the charges. There was no objection to bail with conditions.

Judge Kelly ordered Mr Sheehy to sign on three days a week at his local Garda station, remain contactable by mobile phone and not to apply for travel documents.

She set bail in his bond of €500, of which he had to lodge €300, and she ordered him to appear at Tallaght District Court on November 7th.

The court heard gardaí needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Legal aid was granted.