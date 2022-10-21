Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 13:08

Gardaí investigating house fire in Ennis

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight when emergency services received a report of a property on fire at John Paul Avenue in the Cloughleigh area of the town.
Pat Flynn

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the circumstances of house fire that occurred overnight.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

One arrival, fire crews found the downstairs sitting room area well alight.

It’s understood there was no one in the house at the time while gardaí carried out enquiries in an effort to confirm the whereabouts of the owners but it’s believed they were away at the time.

This was the third house fire in the wider Cloughleigh area in recent months following previous incidents at Gordon Drive in April and Childers Road in June.

Gardaí are now investigating the circumstances of this latest blaze which is thought to be suspicious. The scene will be examined by members of the divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating a fire that occurred at a residential premises in the Cloughleigh area, Ennis, Co. Clare at approximately 12:30am on Friday 21st October 2022. There were no injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.”

