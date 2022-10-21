Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 07:28

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Political turmoil in Britain is the main focus of the front pages.
Political turmoil in Britain is main story across the front pages on Friday.

The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent lead with the resignation of Liz Truss as British prime minister and focus on the candidates likely to replace her.

The Irish Daily Mail says older people are turning off fridges and other kitchen appliances to save on energy bills. It also carries a prominent photo of Liz Truss outside Downing Street.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star cover the latest details of the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in the Special Criminal Court.

The Belfast Telegraph terms the ongoing turbulence in the British Conservative Party as a "revolving door of chaos".

The British papers speculate about the successor to the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.

