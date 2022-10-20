Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 07:21

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Sewage, Covid payments, Liz Truss and the Gerry Hutch trial are among the topics placed on Thursday's front pages
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Sewage, Covid payments and the Gerry Hutch trial are among the topics placed on Thursday's front pages.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner cover the latest Environmental Protection Agency report, which finds that only half of Ireland’s sewage was treated to EU environmental standards in 2021.

The Irish Independent reports that about 46,000 frontline healthcare staff are still waiting for their €1,000 pandemic recognition payment

The Government will need to provide further "one-off measures" to support families with the cost of living crisis, the Irish Daily Mail says.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star cover the latest detail from the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in the Special Criminal Court.

In the UK, the front pages have their say on the latest crises for British prime minister Liz Truss and her government.

Metro, the Daily Express and The Guardian all lead on Suella Braverman’s resignation from the role of home secretary, which the latter says has put Ms Truss “on the brink”.

Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with Ms Truss, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s chief whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in parliament during a vote on fracking.

The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the government.

The Sun simply writes “broken” across its front.

And the Daily Star says “lettuce Liz is reduced to shreds”.

More in this section

Man jailed for raping his partner's young son in the shower Man jailed for raping his partner's young son in the shower
CAB opposes James 'Mago' Gately's legal aid bid citing cruises and €440,000 home renovation CAB opposes James 'Mago' Gately's legal aid bid citing cruises and €440,000 home renovation
Central Bank boss says mortgage rule change will cause 'modest' rise in house prices Central Bank boss says mortgage rule change will cause 'modest' rise in house prices
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesii newspaperft
Only half of Ireland's wastewater treated to EU standards, report says

Only half of Ireland's wastewater treated to EU standards, report says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more