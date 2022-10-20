Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 06:40

Man dies after road crash in Co Down

The man in his 20s died after the collision on the Dublin Road close to Newry.
Man dies after road crash in Co Down

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died after a road crash in Co Down.

The man in his 20s was involved in a one-vehicle collision on the Dublin Road in Cloghoge, Newry, late on Tuesday, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson has appealed for anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road/A1 area between 9pm and 11pm and witnessed the crash to speak to officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Focus, witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”

More in this section

Central Bank boss says mortgage rule change will cause 'modest' rise in house prices Central Bank boss says mortgage rule change will cause 'modest' rise in house prices
Man jailed for raping his partner's young son in the shower Man jailed for raping his partner's young son in the shower
Woman tells jury she discovered videos on her husband's computer of him raping her Woman tells jury she discovered videos on her husband's computer of him raping her
crashnewryco down
CAB opposes James 'Mago' Gately's legal aid bid citing cruises and €440,000 home renovation

CAB opposes James 'Mago' Gately's legal aid bid citing cruises and €440,000 home renovation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more