Man dies after road crash in Co Down

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died after a road crash in Co Down.

The man in his 20s was involved in a one-vehicle collision on the Dublin Road in Cloghoge, Newry, late on Tuesday, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson has appealed for anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road/A1 area between 9pm and 11pm and witnessed the crash to speak to officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Focus, witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”