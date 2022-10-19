Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 11:48

Two girls seriously injured in Dublin collision

The two pedestrians were taken to Temple Street where they received medical attention
Two girls seriously injured in Dublin collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two girls were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Dublin city centre on Monday.

The collision, which involved one vehicle, took place on Amiens Street, Dublin 1 at around 2.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the two juvenile pedestrians were taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or those who were driving in the Amiens Street area between 2.30pm-3pm, to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Irish women over-paying for car insurance by €500 per year, says broker Irish women over-paying for car insurance by €500 per year, says broker
Alliance Party seeks recall of Stormont Assembly Alliance Party seeks recall of Stormont Assembly
Roscommon man granted temporary stay on order to have his dog put down Roscommon man granted temporary stay on order to have his dog put down
dublingardaicollisiondublin 1amiens street
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more