Two girls seriously injured in Dublin collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two girls were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Dublin city centre on Monday.

The collision, which involved one vehicle, took place on Amiens Street, Dublin 1 at around 2.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the two juvenile pedestrians were taken to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or those who were driving in the Amiens Street area between 2.30pm-3pm, to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.