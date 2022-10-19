What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch at the Special Criminal Court and changes to mortgage rules are some of Wednesday's front page stories.

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Regency trial is headlined: 'Hutch said he was "one of the team"'.

The paper also reports on further delays to flood defence scheme in Co Cork, as Met Éireann issues a series of weather warnings for counties in the south and east ahead of heavy downpours.

The Irish Times reports the Central Bank is expected to announce new rules for mortgages, relaxing income requirements.

Meanwhile, The Echo covers an appeal by the owners of the Charleville Park Hotel against a €22,000 award granted to a Traveller family over an alleged failure to get emergency accommodation.

The Irish Independent also covers the Central Bank's planned announcement, while The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror both lead with the Hutch trial.

Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/B1URPa5l9A — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) October 19, 2022

Here is the front page of today's Irish Daily Mirror pic.twitter.com/Soa6esEfcm — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) October 19, 2022

Today's front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/pfHShdsuPu — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 19, 2022

In Britain, the papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on British prime minister Liz Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:

'Truss may abandon pensions triple lock'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Tomorrow's front page - Don't dare go back on pension triple lock #TomorrowsPaperToday



Tomorrow's front page - Don't dare go back on pension triple lock #TomorrowsPaperToday

Wednesday's front page: UK pensions U-turn leaves Truss facing fresh peril#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TxSwFeOWVe — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 18, 2022

Metro says Ms Truss is now more unpopular than her predecessor Boris Johnson, while The Guardian continues with coverage of Tory party in-fighting.

🔴 Majority of Tories call for PM to resign as she scores lowest ever rating in poll of -70%#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jl96XfU3zg — Metro (@MetroUK) October 18, 2022

Guardian front page, Wednesday 19 October 2022: Truss faces Tory unrest over ‘toxic’ budget cuts pic.twitter.com/a7rCDoz0H2 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 18, 2022

The Independent uses its front page to call for an early general election.

As Tory MPs plot to replace Liz Truss with a fourth PM in three years, we say it's time to call a general election now

The Times says new British chancellor Jeremy Hunt will postpone a proposed cap on social care costs, while the Financial Times reports he is preparing to target bank profits.

Times: Hunt set to postpone cap on social care costs - Tory revolt over threat to pensions triple lock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kUAfEJLi5T — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 18, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday October 19 https://t.co/PxLlXLChfk pic.twitter.com/FiocabPses — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 18, 2022

Elsewhere, train workers plans for a walkout over the weekend of November 5th is front page of The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Killjoys announce fresh travel misery for Brits and three MORE days of strikes

The Daily Star adds that we are going “back to the 70s”.

And the Daily Mirror reports a 95-year-old war veteran had to wait 26 hours on a trolley in A&E before getting a bed.