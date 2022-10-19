Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 08:12

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's top stories from the national newspapers
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch at the Special Criminal Court and changes to mortgage rules are some of Wednesday's front page stories.

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Regency trial is headlined: 'Hutch said he was "one of the team"'.

The paper also reports on further delays to flood defence scheme in Co Cork, as Met Éireann issues a series of weather warnings for counties in the south and east ahead of heavy downpours.

The Irish Times reports the Central Bank is expected to announce new rules for mortgages, relaxing income requirements.

Meanwhile, The Echo covers an appeal by the owners of the Charleville Park Hotel against a €22,000 award granted to a Traveller family over an alleged failure to get emergency accommodation.

The Irish Independent also covers the Central Bank's planned announcement, while The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror both lead with the Hutch trial.

In Britain, the papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on British prime minister Liz Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”.

Metro says Ms Truss is now more unpopular than her predecessor Boris Johnson, while The Guardian continues with coverage of Tory party in-fighting.

The Independent uses its front page to call for an early general election.

The Times says new British chancellor Jeremy Hunt will postpone a proposed cap on social care costs, while the Financial Times reports he is preparing to target bank profits.

Elsewhere, train workers plans for a walkout over the weekend of November 5th is front page of The Sun.

The Daily Star adds that we are going “back to the 70s”.

And the Daily Mirror reports a 95-year-old war veteran had to wait 26 hours on a trolley in A&E before getting a bed.

