Weather warnings take effect for 15 counties

Muireann Duffy

A series of weather warnings have taken effect, covering 15 counties in the south and east of the country.

A status orange rain warning began at midnight for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with Met Éireann predicting heavy rain, thundery downpours and the possibility of localised flooding.

The forecaster added that conditions are likely to cause disruption.

⚠️Status Orange Weather Warning Updated⚠️



Expected onset pushed back to 00:00 Wednesday 19/10



Affected Regions: Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow



Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night



Please see⬇️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/o9dtaOdfXT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2022

The orange warning is due to be lifted at midnight on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Tipperary were placed under a yellow warning for rain from 5am.

A similar warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath took effect at 4am, both of which will also remain in place until midnight.

Heavy rain set in overnight in affected counties, with motorists urged to take care on the roads and to be mindful of potential flooding.