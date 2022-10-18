New editor appointed at The Irish Times

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic has been appointed Editor of The Irish Times, taking over from Paul O’Neill.

Mr Mac Cormaic has been Assistant Editor since 2017. He previously served as The Irish Times Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Legal Affairs Correspondent, Paris Correspondent and Migration Correspondent. He was the recipient of the Douglas Gageby Irish Times fellowship for young journalists in 2007.

From Dublin, Ruadhán is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, the University of Strasbourg and Cambridge University. He is the author of The Supreme Court and has won numerous awards for his journalism.

He will take up his position on October 26th. As editor, he joins the Board of The Irish Times Group, which owns several media publications including breakingnews.ie.