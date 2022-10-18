Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 10:49

'Heartbroken' Robbie Keane announces his mother's death

Former Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane has said he is "heartbroken" as he announced the death of his mother Anne
James Cox

Former Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane has said he is "heartbroken" as he announced the death of his mother Anne.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Keane wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.

“You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life, and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior."

The former Tottenham star added: "Words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever.

"I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always."

