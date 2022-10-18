New bill will see cyberflashing become a criminal offence

Digital Desk Staff

Social media companies could face multi-million-euro fines if they fail to remove “online flashing” from its platforms, under new proposals before Cabinet this morning.

If approved, it would make it a crime to expose genitalia online to cause fear or distress to another person.

The new Online Safety Commissioner will have the power to issue take down orders of this content, and hand 20-million-euro fines to platforms who consistently fail to tackle the issue.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will seek approval to make an amendment to include the criminal offence of flashing as a further category of offence-specific harmful online content under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

The bill passed through the Seanad in July, completed second stage in the Dáil last month, and committee stage is scheduled for later this month.