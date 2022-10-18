Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 08:40

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The introduction of an eviction ban and a new online safety bill to make cyber flashing illegal are two of the main topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports the new eviction ban will last until March.

The Irish Examiner front page covers a number of topics, including the cyber flashing law.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on developers targeting farmers with special land deals.

 

Jeremy Hunt’s axing of the British prime minister’s tax cuts and Liz Truss’s apology are splashed across the UK front pages.

The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all lead on Mr Hunt’s move to “rip up” the prime minister’s tax plans.

The Sun dubs Ms Truss “the ghost PM” after she listened silently to Mr Hunt’s reversal of her economic vision, while the Daily Mirror says the “silent PM” has been “humiliated”.

The Daily Mail says the prime minister is “in office, but not in power” and Metro dubs the new chancellor the “axeman”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Times focus on the new plans from Mr Hunt, with the latter warning energy bills could rise to £5000 from April.

A Monday evening apology from Mr Truss to the country is front page of the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says the prime minister’s “salad days” are over as her credibility “flatlines”.

