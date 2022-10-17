Sam Fender announces summer Dublin gig

James Cox

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender has announced a Dublin gig for summer 2023.

The popular British artists will play Malahide Castle on Sunday, June 25th.

Following the news of two sold out stadium shows at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Sam Fender has also announced an outdoor date for next summer at Ormeau Park, Belfast on Friday, June 23rd.

Tickets for Dublin are priced €50.35 inclusive and go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 21st, via www.ticketmaster.ie and www.samfender.com.

Over the past few months, Fender has solidified himself as one of the most celebrated and successful British artists of his generation, pulling a huge crowd on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ahead of his own 45,000 sell-out show at London’s Finsbury Park.

It’s been a huge 2022 so far for Fender, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME and Ivor Novello Awards.