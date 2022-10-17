What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 07:54

A look at today's from pages on Monday, October 17th.
On Monday's front pages, the Cork SHC final, a proposed eviction ban and political turmoil across the water is covered.

The Irish Independent leads with newly obtained figures outlining details of almost €150 million in compensation pay-outs made by local authorities, following claims related to trips and falls on footpaths and roads.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Government is ready to sign off on a winter eviction ban. The front page photo shows Ben Cunningham of St. Finbarr's GAA, following their victory in yesterday Cork SHC final.

 

The Echo reports that a Cork TD has called on the government and Cork City Council to implement a new extreme weather strategy. TD Thomas Gould was speaking after spot flooding in the county yesterday.

 

The Irish Sun has a scoop about gangster Patrick 'Scooter Boy' Lawlor on its front page.

In the UK, the threats to Liz Truss’s spot in the top job are splashed across the mastheads.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror,  the i and Metro all lead on pressure from within the party.

The Guardian and Financial Times write Ms Truss is fighting “for survival”, while The Independent quotes MPs as saying “the game is up”.

Former leadership Tory contender Penny Mordaunt has written in The Daily Telegraph to call for unity behind the PM while The Times reports “secret talks” are discussing a new leader.

The Daily Mail says a plot to “topple Truss” will take place this week.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star writes the King will auction off the Queen’s horses.

