Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 07:27

Woman charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast

She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.
Woman charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast

By Meg Hill, PA

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne, who was stabbed in Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday October 14th.

She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, the PSNI said.

The victim died in hospital following the incident on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker earlier called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes
crimepoliceulstermurderbelfastpsni
Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War

Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more