Clannad's Noel Duggan dies suddenly aged 73

Stephen Maguire

Clannad star Noel Duggan has died suddenly in Co Donegal.

The musician, who was aged 73, was out with friends on Saturday when he took ill and died.

Mr Duggan was a co-founding member of the hugely-popular group which formed in 1970.

He was both a singer and songwriter with the band.

We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening. He was 73 years old. pic.twitter.com/aYHdMEwVyf — Clannad (@ClannadMusic) October 16, 2022

He was also an uncle of siblings Moya, Enya, Ciarán and Pól Brennan with whom he formed the band along with his own twin brother Pádraig Duggan.

Pádraig died in August 2016 aged 67.

The band formed through regular performances in the family pub, Leo's Tavern, in Gaoth Dobhair.

Enya left the group in 1981 and became a huge solo star.

However, Clannad also went on to enjoy major international success with the release of the Theme from Harry’s Game in 1982.

The group have won numerous awards including a Grammy, a Bafta, an Ivor Novello Award and a Billboard Music Award. They have recorded in six different languages and achieved eight UK top 10 albums.

The band were forced to cancel the American leg of their current Farewell Tour because of rising costs.

However, they are due to play Dublin's 3 Arena on December 9th.

In a post on Twitter, the band said they were "heartbroken" by the news of his death.