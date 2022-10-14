Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 12:45

Bullets fired through living room window in Belfast

The PSNI are investigating the gunshots at a house in the Upper Dunmurry Close area at about 4am on Friday.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Four bullets were fired through a living room window in west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “A man and a woman were upstairs in the house at the time of the incident and thankfully were not injured.”

Those in the area at the time who spotted suspicious activity, as well as those with CCTV or dash cam footage, have been asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 141 of October 14.

