Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 13:10

Man (40s) dies after road crash in Co Donegal

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died from his injuries sustained in the crash.
A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Co Donegal.

Just one car was involved in the incident, which happened about 8am on Friday on the R245 at Carrigart.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene is currently under way by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are asking witnesses of the incident to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

