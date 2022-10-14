Three police officers injured in Belfast responding to attack on shop worker

Rebecca Black, PA

Three police officers were injured while responding to an attack on a shop worker in north Belfast on Thursday evening.

The officers were attending the scene on Antrim Road following reports that a worker had been attacked by a female customer and a man at around 8pm, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Three officers have sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault on the Antrim Road at 8pm on Thursday October 14th. A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/GIhdNOgBP4 — Police North Belfast (@PSNIBelfastN) October 14, 2022

"While being arrested, the woman began lashing out at officers, as a result three officers sustained injuries to their hand," the statement said.

The woman (43) was subsequently arrested "on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of a class C drug".

The PSNI added that the arrested woman remains in custody.