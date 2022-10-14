Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 10:39

Three police officers injured in Belfast responding to attack on shop worker

The incident took place on Antrim Road in north Belfast on Thursday evening
Rebecca Black, PA

Three police officers were injured while responding to an attack on a shop worker in north Belfast on Thursday evening.

The officers were attending the scene on Antrim Road following reports that a worker had been attacked by a female customer and a man at around 8pm, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

"While being arrested, the woman began lashing out at officers, as a result three officers sustained injuries to their hand," the statement said.

The woman (43) was subsequently arrested "on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of a class C drug".

The PSNI added that the arrested woman remains in custody.

