What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

At the end of the working week, the Irish papers feature hospital overcrowding, pandemic tax bills, Daniel Kinahan's mansion and an inflation-hit Christmas.

The Irish Times leads with a new Environmental Protection Agency assessment of Irish water quality, which says the country will fail to meet the EU goal of restoring all waters to good or better status by 2027.

The Minister for Health is sending HSE experts into Cork University Hospital to battle chronic patient overcrowding, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says hundreds of thousands of people have yet to contact Revenue to sort out how they will pay tax owed on the pandemic supports received during lockdowns.



The latest inflation figures make the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, with experts telling the paper that shoppers should start saving for Christmas now.

The Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Sun cover a High Court ruling that allows the Criminal Assets Bureau to seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin that is "effectively owned" by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan.

The Irish Daily Star tracks down a recently released sex offender.

A priest has criticised the PSNI over their failure to solve more than a dozen murders in west Belfast over the last decade, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Hospital overcrowding makes the front of The Echo, with the INMO giving a "stark warning" about the emergency department in Cork University Hospital.

The British newspapers continue to be dominated by the under-pressure prime minister as she holds talks over rowing back key elements of her tax-cutting plans.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Financial Times say Liz Truss is preparing a new mini budget U-turn in the latest blow to her authority.

The i adds that, at the time of going to print, it appeared those new U-turn talks would be taking place while the UK finance minister was out of the country.

The Daily Telegraph has Kwasi Kwarteng insisting he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

The prime minister “has 17 days to save her job”, according to “mutinous Conservative MPs”, the Daily Mail front page says.

The Daily Star covers the saga with an image of a lettuce and Ms Truss with the headline: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Metro continues to cover the trial of the alleged “baby poisoner” nurse.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature Gary Lineker: the first paper has the Match of the Day presenter saying he knows of two Premier League stars who are “very close” to coming out and called on them to do so amid the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup – where homosexuality is a crime punishable by seven years in jail.

The latter paper says he is “furious” with a referee who is selling the £3 million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England.