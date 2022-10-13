Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 11:38

Funeral of Creeslough victim Martina Martin begins

The service is the sixth to be held for the victims of Friday’s service station explosion.
By PA Reporters

The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin, one of 10 people killed in the Creeslough blast, has begun.

President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp are among those attending the service.

Mrs Martin, 49, was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.

The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

Martina Martin
Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to the church to say goodbye to another member of their community.

The service is the sixth funeral for the victims of Friday’s tragedy, and the fifth to be held at St Michael’s Church.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The funerals of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon, while a service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held in the morning in Derrybeg.

Mr O’Flaherty’s teenage son Hamish addressed the congregation at the end of the service, asking people to be grateful for their families and their lives.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever.

“Use the time you have wisely. Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.”

The funeral of 14-year-old Leona Harper will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton on Thursday afternoon.

