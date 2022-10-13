Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 07:34

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The British papers say the Tories are now in ‘open revolt’ against their new prime minister
By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages cover sexual violence on campus, global food shortages and more explosive claims about the Irish dancing world.

World hunger levels are reaching catastrophic proportions, with 44 countries suffering with serious or alarming levels of hunger, The Irish Times reports.

The Irish Examiner says universities are to draft in full-time staff to tackle the issue of sexual violence and harassment on college campuses.

An Bord Pleanála has paid out more than €1 million in fines to developers because of a backlog in processing applications for developments, the Irish Independent reveals.

The Irish Daily Mail publishes "explosive allegations" from an original Riverdance cast member, who claims male prostitutes were hired during a major Irish dancing contest.

The father of footballer Amber Barrett is "bursting with pride" after his daughter scored the goal that sent Ireland to the World Cup, the Irish Daily Mirror says.

The Irish Daily Star covers the controversy over a pro-IRA chant sung by the Ireland team after their victory over Scotland.

The Belfast Telegraph says the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has received formal whistleblower complaints over bullying.

The Echo says rental scams are on the up and affecting students in Cork colleges.

The British papers say prime minister Liz Truss has been told by her most senior advisers to rip up last month’s mini-budget and raise corporation tax, and that there is a “coronation row” looming over the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Conservative MPs are warning Ms Truss it is “no longer credible” to press ahead with big tax cuts without risking a financial crisis that would further drive up the cost of government borrowing and mortgages, The Independent, The Times, the Financial Times and The Guardian all report.

“U-turn or you go”, the Daily Mirror declares, while the i adds the Tories are in “open revolt” against their prime minister.

Metro covers the Tory turmoil as “Blue Wall Falls”, writing that “even Tory heartlands [are] now turning to Labour after the bungled mini-budget.”

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Tories have turned on the Bank of England governor for his “stupid” comments, accusing him of being the cause of the pound’s dramatic plunge.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail meanwhile report that Buckingham Palace is reconsidering plans for Camilla to be crowned using the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, with India’s ruling party warning that the move would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend months after ending the marriage, The Sun says.

And the Daily Star carries a report that the cost-of-living crisis is forcing separated couples to keep living together.

