Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 07:37

President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

A 1-0 victory for Vera Pauw's team saw them qualify for their first ever major tournament
President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

The Republic of Ireland have been applauded for their "historic" win over Scotland on Tuesday night which saw them qualify for their first major tournament.

A 72nd minute goal from Amber Barrett claimed the win for Vera Pauw and her players, earning them a spot in next year's World Cup which will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Going into the game, Ireland knew they needed a win to be in with a chance of qualifying, and a loss for Iceland in one of the two other playoff finals left the door wide open for the girls in green.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated the team following the win, with the official President of Ireland account tweeting: "Congratulations to the [FAI] Women's National Team on their historic achievement in qualifying for the [Fifa] World Cup.

"A fantastic day for Irish football and for Irish sport."

The tweet also used the team's hashtag #COYGIG, 'Come on you girls in green'.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the team's qualification as a "brilliant, inspirational and historic achievement".

"A disciplined, organised and spirited performance on a wonderful night for Irish football.

"We are going to the World Cup!" Mr Martin tweeted.

Tuesday's European playoff finals also saw Switzerland claim a place in the tournament having defeated Wales 2-1 after extra time.

Portugal, the winner's of the evening's other game, placed third behind Switzerland and Ireland, meaning they will now play in the Inter-Confederation playoffs next February in the hopes of securing one of three remaining World Cup spots.

Pauw's team join 28 other nations which have secured qualification, including hosts Australia and New Zealand, as well as reigning world champions USA, and European champions England.

The draws for the 2023 World Cup (July 20th-August 20th) will be held on Saturday, October 22nd in Auckland, New Zealand at 7.30pm local time (7.30am Irish time).

More in this section

Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis
French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court
Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup? Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How can Pauw's side qualify for the World Cup?
scotlandaustraliarepublic of irelandnew zealandvera pauwworld cup2023 world cup
Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival

Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more