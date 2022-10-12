Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 08:14

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The first funerals of the victims from the Creeslough explosion, the death of actress Angela Lansbury, and a win for the Republic of Ireland are covered across the national front pages on Wednesday.

Images from Ireland's 1-0 win over Scotland on Tuesday night, securing them qualification for next year's World Cup, are splashed on the majority of the day's front pages, with the Irish Examiner captioning an image 'Pauw delight' as manager Vera Pauw celebrates with her players.

The papers also reads: 'Anger at plan to move Ukraine refugees', reporting that 135 women and children are due to be moved from accommodation in Killarney to Co Mayo.

The Irish Times quotes IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who on Tuesday warned that 2023 "will feel like a recession" for many.

The paper also covers the funerals of Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martin McGill (49), which took place in Creeslough on Tuesday. The funerals of three more victims are due to take place on Wednesday.

'€4m barracks boost' is The Echo's headline, adding the funding has been approved for a new accommodation block in Collins Barracks as part of ongoing investment in defence infrastructure in Cork.

The Irish Independent and the Irish Daily Mail also carry images from the funerals in Creeslough, under the headlines: 'A time to mourn' and 'We will walk with you all in your pain'.

Finally, The Irish Sun reports that the chief suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeline McCann has been charged with a number of sexual offences, including the rape of Irish woman in 2004.

In Britain, the Wednesday papers are led by a warning from the Bank of England over intervention in the UK’s debt markets.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report the bank will end its emergency debt-buying programme on Friday, with pension funds urged to balance their books before then.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i lead with the British government implementing a cap on the revenues of renewable energy companies.

The Independent says No 10 is also considering reversing the tax cuts outlined in British chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with Britain's King Charles ordering a “slimmed-down coronation” to reflect the nation’s cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Mail carries calls for the May bank holiday to be moved to mark the May 6th coronation.

The Sun reports the primary suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been charged with a sex attack on a girl days before Maddie vanished.

The mother of James Bulger has pled for British prime minister Liz Truss to block her son’s killer’s bid for freedom, according to the Daily Mirror.

Metro carries the latest from the court case of “alleged baby killer” Lucy Letby.

And the Daily Star says an online scammer tricked a woman out of £27,000 by pretending to be an astronaut stranded in space.

