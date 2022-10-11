Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 14:12

Blink-182 confirm Dublin and Belfast gigs for 2023

Blink-182 will come to Ireland next September as part of their world tour
As part of their world tour, rock band Blink-182 have confirmed they will play two Irish dates in 2023.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in nearly 10 years to tour Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of their new single 'Edging' on Friday, October 14th.

The band will play first play Belfast's SSE Arena on Monday, September 4th before coming to Dublin to perform at the 3Arena on Tuesday, September 5th.

Pop-punk band The Story So Far will be the supporting act on both nights.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster from 10am on Monday, October 17th.

