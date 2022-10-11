Bookkeeper sent for trial over alleged €600,000 theft from employer

Tom Tuite

A bookkeeper accused of stealing approximately €600,000 from her employer over a seven-year period has been sent forward for trial.

Karina Cully (36), with an address at Churchfield Glen, Ashbourne, Co Meath, appeared at Dublin District Court.

Following a garda investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided Ms Cully should be charged with a range of financial offences connected to her time working at a Dublin office supplies firm.

She faces 52 charges, including 40 counts of theft, eight charges of money laundering, three forgery offences and deception between 2014 and 2021.

Ms Cully was served with a book of evidence and Judge Bryan Smyth noted that the DPP directed trial on indictment.

He told her she was being sent returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where she will face her next hearing on November 4th.

Ms Cully, who remains on bail, was warned that she must notify prosecutors if she intended to use an alibi in her defence.

The judge also ordered gardaí to give copies of interview videos to the defence.

Legal aid was granted in the case.