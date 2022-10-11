Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 11:19

What the regional papers say: Country mourns Creeslough victims; teen arrested over fatal crash

All the headlines from this week's regional newspapers
The tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal, the return of the National Ploughing Championships to Co Laois, and the death of a Meath man in Ukraine are some of the stories covered on the front pages of this week's regional papers.

The Roscommon Herald's front page carries a story of former London senior football manager, Paul Coggins, whose wife is from Creeslough, speaking of how the devastation following the explosion which killed 10 people is being felt far beyond the Donegal community.

The paper's main headline reads: 'Football fever grips county', ahead of the county football finals in which Boyle will face Strokestown in the top grade and Éire Óg meet St Dominic's in the intermediate decider.

Roscommon Herald front page

The Western People has an image of pupils from Muredach's College in Ballina, who marked World Mental Health Day on Monday with a visit to the Mayo Mental Health Association's centre in the town, where they met Mayo senior football Padraig O'Hora.

The paper also carries a warning from local GPs as Covid-19 cases in the county are "soaring".

Western People front page

'Tragedy At The Rock' is the caption for the Laois Nationalist, which reports a male in his late teens has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision at the foot of the Rock of Dunamase. A woman, aged in her 50s, was killed in the incident.

Laois Nationalist front page

Further south, the Waterford News & Star shares an image of a local girl who reportedly died of meningitis last month.

Waterford News and Star front page

The Kildare Nationalist reports on Athy's links to the young man, Rory Mason (23), who was killed fighting in Ukraine, alongside a piece on An Bord Pleanála granting permission for a "huge" battery storage facility in Dunnstown.

Kildare Nationalist front page

Finally, The Nationalist reports a young woman from Clonmore "faces medical bill of €60k for life-saving surgery" in New Zealand after she was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer.

The paper also covers the sale of 35 properties in Carlow town, prompting fears the local rental crisis may deepen.

Carlow Nationalist front page

