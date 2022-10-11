What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday's papers focus on the tragedy in Creeslough as the first of the funerals take place today. There is also the story of a boy who made a lucky escape from the blast on Friday.

The Irish Times focus on the funerals which will take place on Tuesday, as 14-year-old Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill will be laid to rest today.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile focus on 12-year-old Hamish O'Flaherty who dropped something in the car and leaned forward to pick it up just as the explosion happened.

The Echo focus on clashes in Cork City Council about new transport corridors for the city.

The Irish Independent also focus on the Creeslough tragedy as a vigil was held for the victims last night.

The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror both focus on two of the victims from the explosion, Jessica Gallagher and Leona Harper.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph lead with a piece about a sex offender with 67 previous offences who was told by a judge to find a wife and start a family.

Meanwhile, in the UK many of Tuesday’s front pages carry the court trial of a former nurse who is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more.

“Baby poisoner” Lucy Letby alleged “year-long killing spree” of new-borns at the Countess of Chester Hospital is front page of Metro, the Daily Express, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Independent and the Financial Times report the UK Chancellor has been warned by both rebel Tories and experts he must reverse his tax-cutting plans or impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit to public services.

Also on the topic of Tory party rebels, i writes the UK Prime Minister will today face a divided Cabinet after a “chaotic” party conference.

The Guardian, meanwhile, carries the latest from Ukraine, reporting that president Volodymyr Zelensky is pleading for more help to combat Russian “terrorist” attacks in response to the Kerch bridge explosion.

And the Daily Star says bars are offering all-day “Work From Pub” packages for customers fed up with working from home.