Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 16:23

‘Rest easy friend’: Boyzone remember Stephen Gately 13 years after his death

The pop singer died in 2009 in Majorca, Spain
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Boyzone star Ronan Keating has spoken of his “heavy heart” on the 13th anniversary of bandmate Stephen Gately’s death.

Pop star Gately died at his holiday home in Majorca, Spain in 2009, aged 33, as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Keating marked the occasion by sharing a collection of photos from their early years on Instagram.

One pictured Boyzone meeting the Britain's King Charles and others showed them performing on stage or posing during photoshoots.

Keating wrote: “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart.”

Fellow Boyzone star Keith Duffy wrote: “13 years my guardian Angel! I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo!

“Miss you every single day I had your brothers family with me for a Special moment last night. Keep an eye on me brother.”

Bandmate Mikey Graham simply tweeted: “You’re never forgotten stephen. Rest easy friend.”

Fellow pop star Peter Andre and BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball were among those who shared messages of support for the group.

Gately, Keating, Duffy, Graham and Shane Lynch rose to fame in the boyband in the 1990s, selling millions of albums and releasing hit singles including Words, A Different Beat and No Matter What.

After Gately’s death the group continued as a four-piece and released a farewell album, Thank You & Goodnight, in 2018.

It featured a song in tribute to Gately, a reworking of a demo he recorded in 2002 featuring his vocals.

