Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 14:47

Foul play not suspected as man is found in Limerick with 'serious injuries'

Gardaí cordoned off a section of footpath and buildings on Thomas Street as part of their enquiries into how the man sustained his injuries.
Foul play not suspected as man is found in Limerick with 'serious injuries'

David Raleigh

Garda sources said foul play was not suspected after a man was found with serious injuries in Limerick City overnight.

Gardaí cordoned off a section of footpath and buildings on Thomas Street as part of their enquiries into how the man sustained his injuries.

The man was taken from the scene around midnight to University Hospital Limerick where he remains serious but stable.

The scene remained sealed off this morning.

When asked for comment a Garda spokesman replied: "Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident on Thomas St, Limerick where an injured male was discovered shortly before midnight 12:00am yesterday, Sunday 9th October 2022.

"The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries."

The spokesman said a "technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10th October 2022 and preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries".

Garda sources said foul play was not suspected at this stage.

More in this section

GRA President: No level of training could have prepared gardaí for Creeslough tragedy GRA President: No level of training could have prepared gardaí for Creeslough tragedy
Donegal explosion victims: Five-year-old girl and her father among 10 dead Donegal explosion victims: Five-year-old girl and her father among 10 dead
Two assaulted after men break into Co Wicklow property Two assaulted after men break into Co Wicklow property
limerick
Hundreds attend Letterkenny vigil in remembrance of Creeslough victims

Hundreds attend Letterkenny vigil in remembrance of Creeslough victims

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more