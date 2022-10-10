Foul play not suspected as man is found in Limerick with 'serious injuries'

David Raleigh

Garda sources said foul play was not suspected after a man was found with serious injuries in Limerick City overnight.

Gardaí cordoned off a section of footpath and buildings on Thomas Street as part of their enquiries into how the man sustained his injuries.

The man was taken from the scene around midnight to University Hospital Limerick where he remains serious but stable.

The scene remained sealed off this morning.

When asked for comment a Garda spokesman replied: "Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident on Thomas St, Limerick where an injured male was discovered shortly before midnight 12:00am yesterday, Sunday 9th October 2022.

"The man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries."

The spokesman said a "technical examination of the scene took place this morning, 10th October 2022 and preliminary enquiries are underway to establish the cause of the injuries".

Garda sources said foul play was not suspected at this stage.