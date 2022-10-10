Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 11:32

Britain's King Charles offers condolences to Ireland after Creeslough tragedy

Updated: 11.55am

Britain's King Charles has extended his condolences to the people of Ireland following the “appallingly tragic” explosion at a service station in Co Donegal which killed 10 people.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among those who died in the devastating explosion in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

In a message to President Michael D Higgins, the king said his and his wife’s sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones.

“My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal,” he said.

“We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.”

The 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion. Clockwise from top left: James O'Flaherty (48), Martin McGill (49), Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Leona Harper (14), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Robert Garwe (50), James Monaghan (13), Catherine O'Donnell (39), and Jessica Gallagher (24). Photos: Garda Press Office

Funeral arrangements for some of the victims have already been announced.

Jessica Gallagher’s funeral mass will take place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday morning.

Martin McGill’s will be in the same church on Tuesday afternoon, and James O’Flaherty’s funeral will be in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday. -Reporting from Reuters and Press Association

