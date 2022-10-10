Investigation launched after Dublin city playground set alight

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the deliberate destruction of a playground which was set alight in Dublin city on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out shortly before 6.30pm in a playground at Weaver Park off Cork Street along Merchants Quay.

A fire unit from Dolphins Barn responded to the blaze following a 999 call, and the flames were quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported however the playground has been substantially damaged.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement: “Garda are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Weaver Park, at approximately 6:20pm (yesterday) evening.”

Gardaí added that no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing. The facility was repaired earlier this year after another fire.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said: ” Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street.

“One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire. We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí."

An investigation has been launched after the playground was set alight.

Meanwhile, The Liberties Dublin, a business and community group added: “It’s not just a matter of picking bits (of play equipment) off a shelf. The play equipment was bespoke designed, meant to celebrate the area’s local history. And to be safe and fun to use. Instant repair is just not simple.”

The scene of the fire remains cordoned off to allow for a technical examination to take place by garda investigators.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor for the inner city Christy Burke said he was thankful and relieved no-one was injured in the fire.

“However, this wanton vandalism beggars belief. Why would any person want to destroy a wonderful place for children to play and for adults to meet up and socialise?” continued Cllr Burke.

“Those responsible for this deliberate fire must be brought to task for what they have done. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to make contact with the authorities so those who set the playground on fire can be prosecuted”.