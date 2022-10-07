Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 13:21

Everyone stands to lose if energy crisis not addressed, Taoiseach says

Micheál Martin said there is no ‘magical’ answer to the problem and European nations should adapt a Covid-style approach to the energy crisis.
Everyone stands to lose if energy crisis not addressed, Taoiseach says

By Michelle Devane, PA

The Taoiseach has said “everyone stands to lose” if Europe does not tackle the “exponential” rise in energy prices.

Micheál Martin said European countries need to adopt a Covid-style approach to address the energy crisis.

The Fianna Fáil leader added there is no “magical” answer to the problem.

Cost of living crisis
Micheál Martin attended a summit of EU leaders in Prague on Friday and said there is no ‘magical’ answer to the energy crisis problem. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Speaking in Prague, Mr Martin said: “Unity is again important, similar to what happened with Covid-19. The European Commission [and] the European Union came together and had a co-ordinated set of policies for public health and vaccination.

“Likewise in this crisis, efforts are continuing to be made to see if we can get a European-wide response to the energy crisis issue.

“It’s not simple. Different member states are coming to this from different positions.

“We all want to arrive at the same destination: to try and limit the exponential growth in prices but also making sure security of supply.”

Mr Martin was attending a summit of EU leaders in Prague on Friday.

 

Asked about the measures introduced by Germany, Mr Martin said there is a general view that there should be “more co-operative or collective approach and every member state including Germany were on for that”.

Germany unveiled an energy package worth €200 billion last week aimed at addressing rising energy costs, but it has been criticised by many other European leaders who have claimed it undermines unity.

“There is work under way and I think it’s where practical workable solutions have to be developed as opposed to a political wish-list,” Mr Martin said.

“Politicians may wish for a magical answer to this, there is none. It’s a wartime situation that has a negative impact on everything.

“But the capacity still exists for Europe to work in a co-ordinated united way. To deal with the price issue and its impact on economies and I believe something will be worked out but it might take a bit more time.”

He added: “Much of the discussion yesterday was around that collective idea that everybody stands to lose here.

“If we don’t start accelerating co-operation on energy through grid connections, through accelerating renewables and also then working on the market issues and on supply issues. So, I think it’s positive to see that and I think that will continue.”

More in this section

Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed
Unreasonable for insurer to refuse play centre's Covid closure claim, court rules Unreasonable for insurer to refuse play centre's Covid closure claim, court rules
Serious incidents at water treatment plants put almost 900,000 people at risk Serious incidents at water treatment plants put almost 900,000 people at risk
eumicheal martintaoiseachirelandenergyenergy crisis
Man (30s) charged over Kerry cemetery killing

Man (30s) charged over Kerry cemetery killing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more