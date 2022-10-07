Doireann Garrihy named as new Dancing with the Stars presenter

James Cox

RTÉ has confirmed Doireann Garrihy as a new presenter on Dancing with the Stars, where she will join Jennifer Zamparelli.

Garrihy and Zamparelli will team up to host series 6 of the popular entertainment show on RTÉ One when it returns in January.

Garrihy has previously presented Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show and Reeling in the Fears. Her comedy show The Doireann Project aired on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2.

She currently presents 2FM Breakfast on weekday mornings, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Garrihy said, “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

Returning to present her fifth series of Dancing with the Stars, Zamparelli said: “I’m really excited to welcome my 2FM pal, Doireann as my new co-host on the show. I predict a lot fun and a lot of laughs! It's shaping up to be a new great series."

Alan Tyler, RTÉ group head of entertainment, music and comedy, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Doireann into the Dancing with the Stars family. She is a hugely talented broadcaster bursting with energy, humour and a real passion for the show - all of which make for the perfect combination. We are incredibly lucky to have the brilliant Jennifer Zamparelli on the show already, and the addition of Doireann makes for a host dream team on Sunday nights. We can’t wait to bring the new series of Dancing with the Stars back to your screens early next year.”