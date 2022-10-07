Dermot Kennedy announces second Marlay Park gig following huge demand

James Cox

Demot Kennedy has added an extra Dublin date at Marlay Park on Saturday, June 24th, due to phenomenal public demand.

The popular singer-songwriter will now perform two headline concerts at Marlay Park on Friday, June 23rd, and Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

Tickets from €53.65 including booking fee are on sale now.

Kennedy has become one of the biggest and fastest selling live artists ever following his run of Irish shows in 2022 - with eight huge concerts across Ireland. He also headlined Electric Picnic to over 70,000 people in September.

His debut album Without Fear is also the biggest selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist.

Kennedy has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium, making him a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes have all said they are fans of Kennedy's music.

Kiss Me is the latest track to be unveiled ahead of Dermot’s anticipated forthcoming new album, Sonder, out November 4th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhL1KC7l7Xw

The forthcoming new album is an exciting new chapter for the global star. Sonder is summarised as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own".

Highlights from the album include the lead single Something to Someone which has topped over 20 million streams.