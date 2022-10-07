Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 09:46

Coveney sees 'flicker of optimism' after Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Formal talks will take place on Friday with the British government
Coveney sees 'flicker of optimism' after Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Vivienne Clarke and Reuters

A genuine effort by the new British government to settle a long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland has created a "flicker of optimism" as talks resume with the European Union, Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

"There is certainly a new air of positivity and I think that has created a flicker of optimism in the context of people asking can these issues be resolved," Simon Coveney told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"There is a lot of warm language at the moment. I don't think we should get carried away with but I certainly think we should recognise that there is a genuine effort coming from this new team in the British government. Time will tell whether of course the compromises necessary to get a deal are possible."

Formal talks will take place on Friday with the British government, with Mr Coveney meeting with the Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker.

Mr Coveney said the EU remained flexible on how the protocol would be implemented, but the focus on all sides now needed to be on effectively ignoring the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill currently going through the UK parliament.

He said the EU had made it very clear that if the Bill becomes law it would mean the end of the protocol.

However, the Bill was not likely to become law any time soon, he said, and it would take time to go through the House of Lords. "That gives us a window of opportunity."

Mr Coveney emphasised urgency in reaching agreement before October 28th when new elections could be called if the Northern Ireland Executive was not up and running. He said that would “take us backwards”, polarising communities and making agreement more difficult.

More in this section

Unreasonable for insurer to refuse play centre's Covid closure claim, court rules Unreasonable for insurer to refuse play centre's Covid closure claim, court rules
Man (30s) charged over Kerry cemetery killing Man (30s) charged over Kerry cemetery killing
Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween
euukbrexitsimon coveneytradenorthern ireland protocolirelandsteve bakerjames cleverly
Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed

Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more