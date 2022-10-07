Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 07:50

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

A potential eviction ban and a cheating controversy in Irish dancing are the main stories as the working week concludes.
The Government is considering a winter ban on evictions that could be in place until the end of March under plans being examined to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner report.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mail and Irish Daily Mirror all publish "explosive text messages" that suggest parents and teachers tried to fix results at Irish dancing competitions.

The Irish Daily Star continues with its coverage of the death of Thomas Dooley after an assault during a funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry.

William and Kate's visit to the North and the latest on the Brexit protocol dominate the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

The Echo reports on the "huge issue of recruitment and retention" in the home help sector.

The British papers focus on a “return to the dark ages” with constant power cuts predicted for the UK this winter.

National Grid has warned British homes face three-hour rolling blackouts this winter, according to the Daily Express, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph and i.

The Times reports the British prime minister has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign.

Metro says Britons face a “winter of disconnect”, while charities tell the grid operator in The Guardian that rolling power cuts could endanger thousands of people who use life-saving machines at home.

Households are being offered £10 pound per day to cut their electric use at peak times, reports the Daily Mail, with the Daily Star covering the same story under the headline “wash your grundies at midnight”.

The Daily Mirror carries a black-and-white photograph of drinkers by candlelight in a Newcastle pub in 1970, as the paper casts the upcoming winter as a “return to the dark ages”.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says its intervention in the UK debt market last week prevented a £50 billion fire sale that would have taken the UK to the edge of financial crisis, reports the Financial Times.

And The Sun says the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has recruited Seann Walsh, four years after the comedian became embroiled in scandal when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

