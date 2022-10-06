Cork gardaí warn of painting scams

Fiachra Gallagher

Gardaí in Cork have warned of incidents of shoddy workmanship, where unassuming residents are scammed by individuals offering to carry out various maintenance or painting jobs.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station urged the public to exercise caution when approached by individuals offering to carry out work.

"There's a lot of service operators back out offering painting of sheds, painting of houses," Stg Kelly said.

"I'd say to people, particularly out the country, be very, very careful of who they let onto their property to paint sheds, to paint houses, to do guttering. Make sure, if you're getting work done, get it from providers that are well-known, that come recommended.

"It's very easy for some fellow to come in [and say], 'Oh, I did Johnny Murphy's sheds up the road'. Ring him, find out, was he happy with the work that was done," Stg Kelly said.

"Don't just take word of mouth. Ensure that you're getting a proper job done."

Stg Kelly said that it is difficult for gardaí to combat instances of shoddy workmanship after the fact, with affected individuals possibly forced to take up civil legal proceedings.

"It's very, very hard for the gardai to enter the situation afterwards, and try and maybe retrieve money, or else try and get him to get involved in what could a civil aspect, where you form a contract with somebody.

"Recommendations are the best way to go," Stg Kelly concluded.