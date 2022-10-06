What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Cheating in Irish dancing, a fatal stabbing in a cemetery and an overvalued property market are among the front page stories in Thursday's papers.

The Irish Times reports that Irish house prices are overvalued by at least 7 per cent and the property market is likely to see a sharp slowdown in the coming months.

The killing of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee is the lead story for the Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mirror, The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Star.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mail and The Irish News report on alleged cheating in Irish dancing, with claims that judges are "fixing" féis results.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is paying a human resources consultant more than £14,000 a month amid ongoing staffing controversies.

The delay in publishing Junior Cert results is causing anxiety among Cork students, The Echo reports.

The UK prime minister rallies on some of the British front pages but others flag ongoing threats to her premiership.

The Times reports ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries has warned the Conservatives face a landslide defeat the next UK general election unless Liz Truss changes course.

An anonymous rebel Cabinet minister MP tells the i the British prime minister is set for a climbdown, saying: “We are going to win. I will make sure of that.”

Ms Truss used her speech at the Tory conference to try to unite the party around a common enemy of the “anti-growth coalition” of trade unions, remainers and green campaigners, according to The Guardian, Daily Mail and Metro.

Tory supporters hail PM's vision of economic growth

The Daily Express says the speech ensured Ms Truss “swept aside” dissent in her own ranks.

No 10 sources have briefed against the Ms Truss in The Independent, where it is claimed she accepted help during her leadership campaign from a former government minister accused of sexual harassment.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that despite the mini-budget’s measures income taxes in the UK are set to rise by £21 billion.

The Financial Times says the US has accused Opec of aligning with Russia after Saudi Arabia led the group in agreeing deep oil output cuts.

The Daily Mirror uses its front page to campaign for new laws to stop dangerous dogs after it found a 26 per cent rise in attacks since the pandemic began.

“How on Earth did they check, mate?” asks the Daily Star regarding a chess cheating scandal.

And The Sun says the wife of Manchester City player Ilkay Gundogan has rubbished Mancunian restaurants.