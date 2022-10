A man has died after being stabbed at a Co Kerry funeral on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am in Rathass Cemetery, one of the main graveyards in the town.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The Irish Times is reporting that the man's wife was also seriously injured in the incident in Tralee.

Gardaí attended the cemetery and have preserved the scene for a full technical examination.