What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Warnings from the Central Bank, pre-pay energy customers at risk of being cut off, and John Gilligan's trial in Spain are covered in Wednesday's national papers.

The Irish Times covers the Central Bank's latest quarterly bulletin which warns of a 'potential' recession, alongside the sentencing of a former guard superintendent over a €260,000 cannabis seizure.

'Prepaid energy users at risk of being cut off' is the Irish Examiner's lead headline, reporting the Government is scrambling to get emergency payments to pay-as-you-go energy customers.

The paper also carries an image Damian Browne enjoying celebrations in Galway city after he completed a 112-day row from New York, making him the first person to ever complete the 3,450-nautical mile distance.

The Echo's lead details Olympian and TV star Dmytro Cherkasov's decision to return to Ukraine from Youghal, Co Cork.

The Irish Sun reads: 'You're having a laugh' following the suspension of convicted drug trafficker John Gilligan's trial in Spain on Tuesday after his son failed to appear in court.

In the UK, Tory party turmoil dominates the papers.

The Guardian, i and The Independent all report British prime minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts.

The Financial Times says Ms Truss will attempt to rally Tory MPs behind her in an address to the party conference, with Metro questioning: “Can she fix it?”

Ms Truss is expected to warn there will be further disruption as she strives to deliver economic growth, according to The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Rebekah Vardy has been hit with a bill for Coleen Rooney’s legal costs, in the latest development in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.

The Daily Mail leads with police chiefs committing to sending an officer to attend every burgled home.

The Sun says a married BBC star “fathered a secret love child with a stripper”.

And British chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the queen’s death and funeral for his controversial mini-budget, according to the Daily Star.

