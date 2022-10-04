What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall being assessed for the Witness Protection Programme and concerns over Ireland's lack of protection or underwater cables and pipelines are among the topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on Jonathan Dowdall, who is being assessed for the Witness Protection Programme after giving a statement to gardaí which implicates another or others in the murder of David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in 2016 as part of the Hutch/Kinahan gang feud.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on Ireland's lack of sea cable defence.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on homeowners being charged €600 million to subsidise energy for big firms.

The UK papers are led by reaction to the British government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan.

The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the British prime minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45 per cent rate for earnings over £150,000.

“What a day!” is Metro‘s headline while the Daily Mirror says the “Damage is done”.

The story is also carried by the Daily Star, which takes a typical sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Independent and i all report the prime minister is set to face another Tory revolt over possible plans to curb Universal Credit.

Tuesday’s Independent: Now Tory rebels vow to block cuts to benefits #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HvGhtQwPPl — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

Tuesday’s i: Truss faces new Tory rebellion on benefits cuts #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/72YkHfkdV4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

The Times says former home secretary Priti Patel is set to warn the government that they will “live or die” by their economic credibility.

The Daily Express carries comments from the prime minister, who urges the paper’s readers to “stick with us”.

Tuesday’s Daily Express: Stick with us and we will reward your trust #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rWBsiEULpf — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) October 3, 2022

The Financial Times reports Mr Kwarteng is set to accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan.

And The Sun leads with an image of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.