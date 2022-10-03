New RTÉ panel series Monday Night Live to examine cost-of-living crisis

Muireann Duffy

RTÉ's new current affairs panel series will begin on Monday night, with David McCullagh talking the helm as guests debate the cost-of-living crisis.

Airing over eight weeks, Monday Night Live will discuss major issues impacting people in Ireland.

The first panellists include Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin-Fingal Louise O'Reilly, editor of The Currency Ian Kehoe, and journalist with The Irish Times Jennifer O'Connell.

Food inflation and spiralling energy costs will be on the agenda, as well as energy price caps and tips to reduce costs over the coming months.

Looking forward to the new series, McCullagh said: "I know so many people are feeling the impact of the spiralling cost of living every day, it's one of the first things people are talking about.

"We are going to take an in-depth look at an issue on our new programme, hear from some of those affected, and see what solutions might help them."

In addition to McCullagh, Sharon Tobin, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan will also host, each presenting two programmes.

Other topics up for debate will include the housing crisis, childcare, and climate change.

Monday Night Live begins on RTÉ One at 10.35pm on Monday, October 3rd.