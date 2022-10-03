Lizzo, Dermot Kennedy and Becky Hill announce new Irish dates

Lizzo, Dermot Kennedy and Becky Hill have announced Irish headline shows for next year.

Home-grown talent Kennedy will play in Dublin's Marley Park on June 23rd, while Lizzo will bring 'The Special Tour' to the 3Arena on March 13th.

British singer Becky Hill has booked a summer date in Fairview Park, headlining on June 16th.

Lizzo, three-time Grammy winner, will stop in the capital as part of a 15-leg European tour.

In an Instagram post, Kennedy told fans that he "cannot wait" to play in Marlay Park next year.

Kennedy headlined Electric Picnic last month, and his debut album, 'Without Fear', is the biggest-selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist.

Becky Hill's debut album, 'Only Honest On The Weekend', produced four Top 40 singles in the UK.

For Lizzo's 3Arena date, tickets will go on sale this Friday from 12pm, starting at €60.50.

Tickets for Kennedy's show go on sale on Friday at 10am, starting at €53.65 including booking fee.

Tickets for Becky Hill's concert in Fairview go on sale on Thursday. They are priced at €49.90, including booking fees.