What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The start of the Regency Hotel shooting trial, threats to the delivery of social housing units, and exemptions from the concrete levy are discussed on the front pages of Monday's national newspapers.

The Irish Times reports 'extensive security' is planned for court appearances relating to a shooting at the Regency Hotel in 2016 during which David Byrne was killed. The trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - who has been given hearing aids to use during the proceedings according to The Irish Sun - is due to commence on Monday at the Special Criminal Court.

The paper also covers an apology from British MP Steve Baker regarding his stance towards Ireland during Brexit negotiations.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile leads with: 'Interest rate rise could mean delays to thousands of planned social homes', alongside a piece on criticism of Drinkaware, which is funded by the drinks industry, providing courses for secondary school teachers.

The Echo reports on garda plans to tackle sexual and domestic violence, while the Irish Daily Mail says first-time buyers may be exempt from paying the concrete levy announced at part of Budget 2023.

In the UK, backlash to the British chancellor’s tax plans dominates the papers.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps hitting out at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Mr Gove said the plan “isn’t Tory”, according to Metro.

The Daily Mail says Mr Gove’s comments have stoked “revolt”, while the i and Daily Mirror report a “Tory rebellion” is building against British prime minister Liz Truss.

The Telegraph says Ms Truss has delayed a vote on the plan amid the growing backlash.

The Daily Express and Financial Times report chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to defend the plan and call on his peers to “stay the course”.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries former Spice Girl Mel B’s comments on her history with domestic abuse, as she demands British MPs to act.

And the Daily Star says psychiatrists have found eating beef burgers can help ward o ff depression.

