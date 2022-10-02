Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 10:08

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Revenue's efforts to collect €500 million in business debts, and the latest political opinion poll are among the topics that feature on Sunday's front pages.

The Business Post leads with Revenue's plan to 'call in sheriffs'.

The Sunday Independent leads with the latest political opinion poll, which shows Sinn Féin in a strong position.

The Sunday World leads with a story which claims Gerry Hutch fears Jonathan Dowdall could be a State witness in the Regency murder trial.

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the UK front pages.

A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the British prime minister and chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.

Senior UK government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.

Sunday People adds there are as many as 70 Tory MPs plotting to topple the prime minister.

Ms Truss insists to The Sunday Telegraph that only her plan for growth will reverse the UK’s economic decline.

The Sunday Times reports the king will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt, despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, after the prime minister advised him to “stay away”.

A man has been charged with murdering Olivia nearly six weeks after she was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Mirror covers freed prisoner-of-war Dylan Healy carrying a message to the children of aid worker Paul Urey, who died in Ukraine, that their father “loved you and thought about you every day”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says impressionist Jon Culshaw is convinced the ghost of comedian Les Dawn “Blankety Pranked” him by ripping a hole in his trousers.

