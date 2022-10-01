Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 10:49

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory and rising energy costs are topics that feature on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with Kyiv and the West denouncing Vladimir Putin's latest move.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on an incident in which a driver rammed six garda cars.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on rising energy bills.

The British front pages cover the UK government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

The chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian.

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.

