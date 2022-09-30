Man described as Kinahan gang 'foot soldier' denies dangerous driving charges

Tom Tuite

A 25-year-old man previously described in High Court as a 'foot soldier' in the Kinahan gang has pleaded not guilty to a litany of dangerous driving charges in connection with an incident in south Dublin.

Lee Gibson, of Knocknarea Avenue, Drimnagh, Dublin, was charged with four counts of dangerous driving, obstructing a garda and driving without tax, licence or insurance on June 28th.

Three dangerous driving incidents allegedly happened at Brickfield Park, Benbulben Avenue and Lissadel Avenue in Drimnagh. The fourth and the alleged obstruction purportedly took place at Kells Road, in Crumlin.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley told Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Friday that Mr Gibson was pleading not guilty and a hearing date was required.

Judge Murphy noted the case is to be kept in the district court and not dealt with at a higher level.

Mr Gibson spoke only to give instructions to his solicitor and confirm he would contest the case. Legal aid was granted to the accused, who was remanded on continuing bail.

Judge Murphy said a date for the hearing, expected to last over an hour, will be allocated next week.

The maximum penalty for dangerous driving at that court is six months in prison and a €5,000 fine.

In 2019, Mr Gibson was named in the High Court as an associate of Liam Byrne, the head of what the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) calls the "Byrne organised crime group".

That group is the Dublin-based partner of the more international Kinahan cartel.