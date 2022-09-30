Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 14:50

Court orders arrest of refugee who allegedly got on flight without boarding pass

Marina Hrabar failed to answer bail for a second time by not attending her latest scheduled appearance at Dublin District Court on Friday
Tom Tuite

A judge has ordered the arrest of a Ukrainian author who allegedly "tail-gated" passengers to get onto a flight at Dublin Airport without a boarding pass.

Marina Hrabar failed to answer bail for a second time by not attending her latest scheduled appearance at Dublin District Court on Friday when she was due to enter a plea.

Judge John Brennan said she faced an unusual charge and noted her history of not coming to court on a previous date. As a result, he issued a bench warrant, her second since she was charged.

Gardaí initially arrested Ms Hrabar, 47, on May 27th, after an alert from Terminal 1 about the 2pm Luxair flight LG4884 to Luxembourg.

They charged her with two offences under the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

She is accused of knowingly causing a false alarm by boarding the aircraft without a boarding card. The second charge is for obstructing an authorised officer.

The court had heard Ms Hrabar came to Ireland as a refugee to escape the Russian bombing of her home city Kharkiv.

Bail

A day after her arrest at the airport, she was granted district court bail. But she did not turn up as required on June 1st, and the court arrested a bench warrant.

Gardai found her and brought her back before the court in August, which re-released her and ordered her to appear yesterday/today (Fri).

Earlier, the proceedings heard she had been given accommodation in Dublin's O'Connell Street area but is currently of no fixed abode.

Garda Emer Lawlor had said the accused "made no reply" to the charges.

Outlining the evidence, Garda Lawlor said Ms Hrabar “got through the barriers without a boarding pass”.

Garda Lawlor alleged she "knowingly tail-gated passengers through the airport and onto a plane, and caused an alarm on the plane".

Garda Lawlor alleged the woman then "attempted to run from an authorised officer".

“I am not guilty,” Ms Hrabar had told the bail hearing.

In evidence and speaking in English, she explained that she was educated, a writer and could represent herself.

However, she was granted legal aid to have a solicitor represent her.

She also claimed she had accommodation on O'Connell Street, supported by Trinity College.

However, the court heard she had moved from there. Ms Hrabar had told the court she was "under protection from Ireland" and that the Irish had been generous to her.

Gardaí were ordered to seize her passport.

dublin airportdublin district courtukraine refugeemarina hrabarboarding flightwarrant for arrest
